New PN MP Bernice Bonello Calls For ‘Maturity’ And ‘Party Loyalty’ After District Rival Claims Favouritism

“However, I believe that everyone must bow their heads to the will of the people without any excuses. While I understand the disappointment felt by those who weren’t elected, maturity must be shown in difficult moments and there should always be loyalty to the party, no matter the circumstances.”

“With regards to media exposure, I responded to all of the party’s requests and attended every time I was invited, no more and no less.”

“I conducted a campaign like every other candidate and one can see all my activities on my Facebook page,” Bonello, a 24-year-old law student, told Lovin Malta.

New Nationalist MP Bernice Bonello has called for “maturity” and “party loyalty” to prevail after one of her district rivals claimed the PN showed unfair favouritism towards her.

Yesterday, PN candidate Doris Borg – who like Bonello contested the 2nd and 4th districts – resigned from the party in protest at what she deemed to be favouritism displayed by the party towards Bonello throughout the campaign.

A Xgħajra councillor, Borg has now gone independent, leaving the PN without a single representative on the council of the southern seaside town.

“There were two female candidates on the 2nd district, and I must sadly note that a lot of promotion was given to the other candidate, particularly on the party media, while I was completely sidelined,” Borg said. “This was reflected in the result I obtained. Not only was I discriminated against but my dignity suffered a knock.”

Borg received 152 first-count votes on the 2nd district while Bonello received 440. The two also clashed on the 4th district, where Borg received 44 first-count votes and Bonello received 305.

Bonello’s performance was enough to see her elected to Parliament via gender quota.

St Julian’s mayor and PN candidate Albert Buttigieg warned the party is paying the price for allowing unnamed non-elected officials to discriminate and sideline those who didn’t “dance to their tune or accede to their agenda”.

A third PN candidate, who insisted on remaining anonymous, also contacted Lovin Malta to back up Borg’s version of events and warn that the party showed blatant favouritism in terms of the candidates they chose to represent the party on the media and in debates.