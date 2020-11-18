New Prediction Sees Six Daily COVID-19 Deaths In Malta – But Is It Reliable?

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation ( IHME ) is predicting that daily COVID-19 deaths in Malta will rise to six by mid-December – however, it had previously overestimated the virus’ impact on the islands.

Given that Malta retains the current precautionary measures, the IHME is predicting that the country’s death toll will gradually decrease after reaching a peak in mid-December.

The IHME, an affiliate institute of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had collaborated with the aforementioned organisation back in 2018 to improve the accuracy, timeliness, and policy-relevance of health data.

Having said that, the institute had a couple of minor misfires in the past when projecting Malta’s COVID-19 situation.

Back in April, the IHME predicted that Malta will register 19 COVID-19 related deaths by 4th August, and later revised that number down to 13.

By 4th August Malta had registered a total of nine virus-related deaths.