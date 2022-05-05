New Ramps Installed Across MCAST As ‘Bicycle Bus Day’ Celebrated On Friday
Skaters and riders rejoice – MCAST has just scored some new ramps.
In a bid to get Maltese students moving and ahead of Bicycle Bus Day, Move Malta and Malta Street Sport Association teamed up to setup several ramps that will provide “a safe space for youths to participate in physical activity through alternative activities in street sport”.
Fans of BMX, skateboarding, inline skating and scooters can utilise the ramps from Friday, 6th May.
“The idea behind this event is to promote the benefits of cycling to work or to college and to highlight the need for safer cycling infrastructure,” MSSA said.
“The ramps have been added to give the place a more welcoming atmosphere for all wheeled fun. The main objective behind adding the ramps is to promote physical activity through street sport and also to encourage kids to use their bikes, skateboards and scooters to travel to school if possible so they can also use the ramps during their free time.”
That’s not all – to celebrate Bicycle Bus Day, students and teachers will be cycling to MCAST from all over Malta.
Setting off from 7am to arrive at MCAST Paola at 8am, this is a great initiative that promotes cycling while also allowing riders to meet up in a safe way.
Riders can even enjoy some free tea and coffee when they arrive courtesy of IBMC – and everyone is invited to join.
If you want to take part, you can contact MOVE via their Facebook page.
And that’s not all from MSSA.
“In the coming weeks, MSSA will be organising workshops with students at MCAST to build new ramps for the school and get the youths involved,” they said.
“MSSA has already organised various ramp-building workshops before, the latest at the Aġenzija Żgħażagħ Youth Café in the South at St Margaret College in Birgu. Aġenzija Żgħażagħ had previously built a few ramps in Birgu and was a great success as it used to attract many youths with Bikes and Skateboards as they would have a safe place to ride their bike or skateboard.”
Tag someone who is going to love this!