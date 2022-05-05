New Ramps Installed Across MCAST As ‘Bicycle Bus Day’ Celebrated On Friday

Skaters and riders rejoice – MCAST has just scored some new ramps.

In a bid to get Maltese students moving and ahead of Bicycle Bus Day, Move Malta and Malta Street Sport Association teamed up to setup several ramps that will provide “a safe space for youths to participate in physical activity through alternative activities in street sport”.

Fans of BMX, skateboarding, inline skating and scooters can utilise the ramps from Friday, 6th May.

“The idea behind this event is to promote the benefits of cycling to work or to college and to highlight the need for safer cycling infrastructure,” MSSA said.

“The ramps have been added to give the place a more welcoming atmosphere for all wheeled fun. The main objective behind adding the ramps is to promote physical activity through street sport and also to encourage kids to use their bikes, skateboards and scooters to travel to school if possible so they can also use the ramps during their free time.”