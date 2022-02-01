New Restaurant Promising Latin And Mediterranean Cuisine Opens In Prominent Sliema Location

A new restaurant replacing the prominent Charles Grech Bistro in Sliema promises to offer fresh Mediterranean and Latin cuisine in a cosy setting.

Maggie’s Bistro has just launched in Dingli Street, Sliema, having been accepting private dining bookings for its soft opening over the last few weeks.

“Pleasant, vibrant, chic yet informal, Maggie’s is your ‘go-to’ round the corner spot! Presenting a blend of a modern and classic a la carte menu based on daily specials and combined with a touch of vibrant Latin American dishes,” the team behind the new restaurant said.