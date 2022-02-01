New Restaurant Promising Latin And Mediterranean Cuisine Opens In Prominent Sliema Location
A new restaurant replacing the prominent Charles Grech Bistro in Sliema promises to offer fresh Mediterranean and Latin cuisine in a cosy setting.
Maggie’s Bistro has just launched in Dingli Street, Sliema, having been accepting private dining bookings for its soft opening over the last few weeks.
“Pleasant, vibrant, chic yet informal, Maggie’s is your ‘go-to’ round the corner spot! Presenting a blend of a modern and classic a la carte menu based on daily specials and combined with a touch of vibrant Latin American dishes,” the team behind the new restaurant said.
Expect to find everything from tamales besides your arancini as the menu straddles the line between Latin-infused dishes and Mediterranean classics.
Maggie’s opens its doors to the public tonight for the first time, so reviews will be coming in this week.
But the popular location just a stone’s throw away from the Sliema sea means the place may yet develop its own reputation as a place to be – whether it’s for a fried calamari, tamales or a cocktail.
