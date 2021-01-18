New Scam Is Targeting Personal Financial Information In Malta, Central Bank Warns

The Central Bank Of Malta has issued a warning about a new scam aimed at getting individual’s personal information.

The scam is being described as a phishing attempt which comes in the form of a message or SMS to people. In a screenshot of one of these scam messages shared by the bank, a message written in poor English asks people to verify their card details online or “it’s going to be a block today” [sic].

“This approach is a scam – as the bank does not issue cards or offer public customer accounts, or request such information for cards issued by or customer accounts held with credit institutions. Anyone receiving such correspondence should always proceed with caution and should report any suspicious letters to the relevant authorities,” the Bank said.