66-Year-Old Carriage Driver Dies In Shocking Traffic Accident In Rabat

A 66-year-old man has lost his life in a tragic traffic accident earlier today at Triq Ħad-Dingli, ir-Rabat.

Police were informed of the incident at around 9am and went immediately on site. Initial investigations revealed that there was a collision between a Skoda Yeti driven by a 49-year-old woman and a carriage occupied by two men aged 66 and 64 years.

A medical team assisted the two men, who were subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.