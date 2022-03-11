66-Year-Old Carriage Driver Dies In Shocking Traffic Accident In Rabat
A 66-year-old man has lost his life in a tragic traffic accident earlier today at Triq Ħad-Dingli, ir-Rabat.
Police were informed of the incident at around 9am and went immediately on site. Initial investigations revealed that there was a collision between a Skoda Yeti driven by a 49-year-old woman and a carriage occupied by two men aged 66 and 64 years.
A medical team assisted the two men, who were subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
However, sometime later, the 66-year-old man – a Rabat resident – died.
As of yet, not much is known of the injuries sustained by the person who occupied the carriage with him.
Magistrate Elaine Mercieca was informed of the case, with police investigations currently ongoing.
Rest in peace