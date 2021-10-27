‘Avoid Going Out Tonight Unless It Is Absolutely Necessary’ Says Civil Protection Department
Malta’s Civil Protection Department has just issued a statement urging people to not go out later tonight unless it is absolutely necessary.
This comes ahead of the storm that is currently approaching Malta, which is being described as a medicane.
“The CPD is advising the public to avoid roads notoriously known to retain rainwater, especially low areas, and valleys prone to flooding,” it wrote in a statement.
“It is recommended to drive safely and if possible avoid making unnecessary road trips in bad weather conditions,” it said.
Nonetheless, the CPD assured the public that it is prepared and on alert for such situations.
Share to raise awareness