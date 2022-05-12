Bomb From Second World War Found In Ta’ Qali Construction Site

An undetonated bomb from the Second World War was found at a construction site in Ta Qali.

The Bomb Disposal Unit is currently onsite to diffuse an unexploded bomb from the Second World War after workers unearthed it at a construction site close to the craft village in Ta Qali.

The authorities have informed Lovin Malta that there is no cause for alarm as the Armed Forces are on site and have evacuated people from the area.

The Royal Air Force was stationed in Ta Qali during the war, so the likelihood is that the bomb could have been there for almost 80 years.

