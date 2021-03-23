BREAKING: Degiorgio Brothers Ask For Pardon To Implicate Former Minister In Daphne Murder

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio have asked for a presidential pardon in return for revealing all they know about the assassination, with Alfred saying he is ready to name a minister as a mastermind behind the murder.

The requests to President George Vella were uploaded on Twitter by Reuters journalist Stephen Grey.

Alfred Degiorgio said he’s willing to provide truthful, trustworthy, credible and direct information by naming a mastermind, who used to be a minister, in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and a middleman who until now has not had any action taken in his regard and who has not been given a presidential pardon.

He also said he is also ready to provide information on crimes relating to aggravated theft and homicide, by naming two masterminds, one of whom was a minister and one of whom is currently a minister, as well as all people involved in the crime.