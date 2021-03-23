BREAKING: Degiorgio Brothers Ask For Pardon To Implicate Former Minister In Daphne Murder
Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio have asked for a presidential pardon in return for revealing all they know about the assassination, with Alfred saying he is ready to name a minister as a mastermind behind the murder.
The requests to President George Vella were uploaded on Twitter by Reuters journalist Stephen Grey.
Alfred Degiorgio said he’s willing to provide truthful, trustworthy, credible and direct information by naming a mastermind, who used to be a minister, in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and a middleman who until now has not had any action taken in his regard and who has not been given a presidential pardon.
He also said he is also ready to provide information on crimes relating to aggravated theft and homicide, by naming two masterminds, one of whom was a minister and one of whom is currently a minister, as well as all people involved in the crime.
Here is the letter to the president from Alfred (not Albert sorry) DeGiorgio from his lawyer, signed yesterday pic.twitter.com/n51UKVQSzf
— Stephen Grey (@StephenGrey) March 23, 2021
And here is another letter sent earlier for George DeGiorgio – he is co-accused with Alfred of planting the bomb. The third accused, Vince Muscat, has previously pleaded guilty to the crime in return for a reduced sentence. pic.twitter.com/30LJZsfjMg
— Stephen Grey (@StephenGrey) March 23, 2021
He also said he is ready to provide information about a voluntary homicide for which nobody has so far been charged in court.
Meanwhile, George Degiorgio sent a separate letter to President Vella, saying he is ready to provide truthful, trustworthy, credible, and direct information about a mastermind and a middleman in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder, who have so far not had any action taken against them and who have not been given a presidential pardon.
He also said he is willing to provide information about the mastermind and executor in a murder that nobody has been charged in court over.
More to follow