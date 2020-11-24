د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Five COVID-19 Deaths Just Announced In Malta, Including Two At New St. Paul’s Bay Home

Author profile image

By

0

Malta’s Health Ministry has just announced the deaths of five COVID-19 patients, in what is now the island’s largest one-time announcement of virus victims.

The first patient was a 76-year-old man who was tested positive on 6th November and died yesterday in Gozo’s General Hospital.

The second death was of an 82-year-old man who tested positive on 11th November and who died at Mater Dei Hospital. Yet another victim was confirmed at Mater Dei Hospital, an 88-year-old man who tested positive on 16th November.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients passed away at Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility, a new home at St. Paul’s Bay. These patients are a 75-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man who tested positive on the 11th and 2nd November respectively.

After yesterday’s four deaths, this could very well end up being Malta’s deadliest week yet, with the full count of victims now standing at 122.

What do you make of these cases?

READ NEXT: Here’s The Entire List Of Robert Abela’s New Cabinet Post-Reshuffle

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK