BREAKING: Five COVID-19 Deaths Just Announced In Malta, Including Two At New St. Paul’s Bay Home

Malta’s Health Ministry has just announced the deaths of five COVID-19 patients, in what is now the island’s largest one-time announcement of virus victims.

The first patient was a 76-year-old man who was tested positive on 6th November and died yesterday in Gozo’s General Hospital.

The second death was of an 82-year-old man who tested positive on 11th November and who died at Mater Dei Hospital. Yet another victim was confirmed at Mater Dei Hospital, an 88-year-old man who tested positive on 16th November.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients passed away at Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility, a new home at St. Paul’s Bay. These patients are a 75-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man who tested positive on the 11th and 2nd November respectively.

After yesterday’s four deaths, this could very well end up being Malta’s deadliest week yet, with the full count of victims now standing at 122.

