BREAKING: Government Publishes Vince Muscat’s Pardon In Full

Malta’s government has published the pardon it gave murderer Vince Muscat in exchange for information about the 2015 killing of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The full pardon can be found below.

pardon_kohhu

Vincent Muscat offered to cooperate in the investigation into the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop by giving trustworthy, credible, and accurate information about:

-The full story, from beginning to end, about how this crime was contracted, planned, and carried out.

-The precise and individual identity of the mastermind/s of this crime.

-The precise and individual identity of the person or people who carried out this crime.

-The amount of money he received from the mastermind/s or executors and the amount he was paid or kept for himself.

-The weapon or weapons used to carry out the crime, as well as what happened to the weapon once the crime was committed.

-The car that was used to carry out the crime, where it was taken afterwards and what happened to it.

-The route this car took to escape the scene of the crime

-All and any other information he knows about the crime, including the involvement of everyone involved in it.

The pardon is valid so long as Muscat tells the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth when interrogated by police and when testifying in court. It will be scrapped the moment he refuses to give information or if he gives false information.

The government will also confiscate the money Muscat received for the murder, while the murderer will also have to pay for the experts who investigated this case in a magisterial inquiry.

Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

