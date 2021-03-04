BREAKING: Malta Closes Restaurants And Limits Private Gatherings At Homes

Restaurants, kiosks, and snack bars will have to close as of tomorrow, except for takeaway, to contain the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Planned events in private houses will be limited to a maximum of four households, with a €100 fine for every person caught in breach of the law.

The Carnival rule obliging property owners to ensure the number of people inside their building is the same as that outlined on their license has been reintroduced.

Certain fines will double and contact sport for children younger than 16 has been banned.

Mass organised events have been banned, except for weddings and religious events.

On Monday, the directive for public workers to work from home when possible will be re-introduced. The private sector is being encouraged to follow suit.

The measures will apply till 11th April, with Abela urging people to make “one last push”.

