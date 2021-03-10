BREAKING: Malta Closes Schools, Non-Essential Shops And Gyms, Suspends All Sport Activities

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that schools will close, and go fully online, as of Monday.

All non-essential shops and services, gyms, pools, cinemas, theatres and museums have been closed, and all organised sport activities have been suspended, effective as of tomorrow.

Hotel restaurants have also been closed down, and travel to Gozo has been limited to Gozitan residents.

Weddings and religious activities have been suspended, but funerals can still take place.

All impacted businesses will receive the full wage supplement.

The maximum number of people who can gather in public has been reduced from six to four.

The measures will last until 11th April.

Elective surgeries will also be postponed to move more human resources to COVID-19 ITUs.

What do you make of these new restrictions?