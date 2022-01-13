BREAKING: Malta Scraps Outdoors Mask Mandate For Boosted Groups Of Two

Malta will scrap its national mask mandate on Monday 17th January for boosted groups of two, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

This will only apply to people who received the booster shot.

From Monday, sports events will also be able to welcome spectators back with certain protocols.

Distancing rules between tables at restaurants, bars and other establishments will also be scrapped to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite widespread criticism, the planned vaccine rules that will limit entry to restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments to adequately vaccinated people will remain in force, with Fearne citing the WHO’s recent warning that half of Europe could be infected with the Omicron variant in the coming weeks.

“The health department has no intention to expand the categories for mandatory vaccination,” he said. “I know many countries like Italy, Greece, Canada made it obligatory, including with fines to those who don’t get vaccinated but we don’t intend to go there.”