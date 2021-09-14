د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Malta Set To Update Its Travel Quarantine Protocols Tomorrow

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said he will announce changes to Malta’s travel restrictions, including quarantines, at a press conference tomorrow.

Fearne issued a tweet following a meeting with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci in the wake of a national outcry at the rules forcing travellers from ‘dark red’ countries to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks at a cost of €1,400.

 

People travelling to Malta from ‘dark red’ countries are being forced to pay €1,400 for their two-week stay at the Marina Hotel or the ST Sliema Hotel, which only includes bed and breakfast.

In a strongly-worded statement today, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses warned that this restriction cannot be considered a public health measure but rather a punishment for travelling to a ‘dark red’ country.

“These measures are a shame on this country and MUMN supports our members and their families and appeals to the Prime Minister to change the legal notice allowing all those who have a residence to quarantine at home,” the union said.

COVID-19 measures should have never been used as a punishment and neither should Dr. Gauci have allowed that through COVID-19 measures, certain hotel establishments are making money out of poor people who were constrained to travel.”

How should Malta update its quarantine rules?

