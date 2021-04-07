BREAKING: Malta To Open Schools On Monday, Non-Essential Shops Will Reopen On 26th April

Malta will start reopening its schools on Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Childcare centres, kindergarten and primary schools will open on Monday, middle schools will open on Wednesday, and secondary schools on Friday. Post-secondary and tertiary educational institutions will remain online.

“Children cannot afford to lose more of their educational experience,” Abela said.

On Monday, elective surgeries and visits to elderly care homes will also resume.

On 26th April, non-essential shops and services will reopen and the two-person limit on public gatherings will increase to four.

Other restrictions will remain in place for now and the government will constantly re-assess the situation, with a particular focus on the level of pressure the pandemic is imposing on hospitals.

