BREAKING: Malta Will Remove Masks For Vaccinated People In Groups Of Two As Of 1st July

Malta plans to remove its obligation for vaccinated people to wear masks outdoors on 1st July so long as they’re by themselves or with another vaccinated person, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Addressing a press conference today, in which he announced Malta has achieved herd immunity against COVID-19, Fearne said the rule will kick in as of 1st July “if the numbers permit”.

Vaccinated people will be able to take off their masks in public places and if they come into contact with another vaccinated person. Masks will remain obligatory in groups of more than two and inside establishments.