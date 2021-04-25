BREAKING: Malta To Reopen Restaurants On 10th May But They’ll Only Be Allowed To Serve Diners Until 5pm

Malta will reopen restaurants and snack bars on 10th May, but they’ll only be allowed to serve diners until 5pm, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

A maximum of four diners will be able to sit down at each table.

On the same day, training for professional contact sports can re-commence, and non-contact sports can start again but with no spectators. Arts, educational and extracurricular activities, as well as doctrine lessons will be allowed to continue and open-air markets will be allowed to reopen.

Restrictions on travel between Malta and Gozo will also be lifted.

As previously announced, non-essential shops and services, as well as museums, will also reopen tomorrow while the maximum limit on public and private gatherings will be increased from two to four on the same day.

Visits to Mater Dei and Mount Carmel will re-commence.

More to follow