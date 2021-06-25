BREAKING: Malta Will Extend Opening Time Of Bars, Każini And Restaurants Till 2am As Of Monday

Malta has announced the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions, with the opening time for restaurants, bars, każini and snack bars extended from midnight until 2am as of Monday, granted that their license conditions allow them to remain open that late.

On the same day, boat operators will be allowed to operate at 65% capacity, up from the current 50% limit, while waterparks will be allowed to operate.

Contact sport among children and fitness classes will also be allowed to re-commence.

Mater Dei will also extend its visiting hours for its main wards – between 11:30am and 1pm and between 3pm and 8pm.

The Health Ministry also re-confirmed its plan to allow people to go maskless in open public places as of 1st July so long as they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and aren’t congregated in groups of more than two.

Children younger than 12, who aren’t being vaccinated, will be allowed to remain maskless so long as they’re accompanied by someone who has been vaccinated.

