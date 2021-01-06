BREAKING: Malta’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record Of 224 Following Third Consecutive Day Of Worrying Numbers

Malta’s Health Ministry has just announced 224 new cases of COVID-19, making today’s rise the highest single-day figure since the virus first landed on the islands all the way back in March 2020.

This comes after 3,365 swab tests over the last 24 hours.

Today’s very worrying milestone follows two consecutive days of grim numbers, with yesterday and the day before both breaking records for the highest number of new cases since last November.

In fact, the last time daily numbers were this high was 81 days ago, on 17th October, when Malta registered 204 new cases.

Meanwhile, the islands registered 80 recoveries and one more deaths, which means there are now 1,845 active COVID-19 cases in Malta.