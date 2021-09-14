BREAKING: Quarantine Hotel Rule A Punishment, Not A COVID-19 Measure, Maltese Nurses Union Warns 

Malta’s nurses’ union (MUMN) has come out strongly against the rule obliging all travellers from ‘dark red’ countries to quarantine for two weeks inside a hotel.

In a statement, the MUMN warned that the rule imposed by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci “isn’t a COVID-19 measure but a punishment for going abroad to a [dark] red country”.

“COVID-19 measures of this type are not acceptable since there are constraints in one’s life that travel is not always for pleasure,” they said. “Not to mention that even persons with special needs were not exempt from such punishment which shows how insensitive the authorities have become.”

People travelling to Malta from ‘dark red’ countries are being forced to pay €1,400 for their two-week stay at the Marina Hotel or the ST Sliema Hotel, which only includes bed and breakfast.

Describing this rule as “unacceptable”, the MUMN said it had to intervene when a nurse was locked in one of these hotel rooms for two weeks with his wife and young daughter, without internet and food.