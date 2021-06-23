BREAKING: Robert Abela Describes FATF Grey-Listing Decision As ‘Unjust’, Says Economy ‘Will Keep Growing’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has described today’s decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to grey-list Malta as “unjust”.

Addressing a press conference, Abela noted that Moneyval recently gave Malta’s anti-money laundering regime, without a single ‘non-compliant’ score.

“This exercise was to ascertain whether the technical reforms we carried out were effective in practice; I believe they were and none of the recommendations we were given weren’t completed.”

Abela pledged to keep implementing necessary reforms to combat money laundering and to keep working to convince the FATF to remove Malta from the grey list.

“This challenge fills me with more determination to work even more,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the economy will keep growing, arguing that it withstood the waves of COVID-19 and Brexit.

