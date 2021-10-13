BREAKING: Serbian Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Hugo Chetcuti

A man has just been found guilty of murdering local entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti back in July 2018.

The Serbian man, named Bogan Cmelik, was found guilty of the murder of Chetcuti, who was found dead in Paceville back in 2018, with stabbing wounds to the abdomen.

The murderer had hugged Chetcuti, only then to stab him to his death. Chetcuti had then died around six days after the attack, while he was in Mater Dei Hospital.

The verdict delivered by the jury today was that of 8 in favour versus 1 against, finding him guilty of homicide.

