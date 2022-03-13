Car Splits In Two After Colliding With A Tree In Mrieħel

A car was split in two following an accident in Mrieħel which saw a vehicle lose control and collide with a tree.

Police, alongside medical teams and the Civil Protection Unit were called on-site after the incident took place at 11am.

The vehicle – a Mitsubishi Evolution – lost control whilst driving and hit a tree with such force that the car split in two.

According to persons on site, the driver had to be assisted by persons until Civil Protection began operations to release him from the car.

The driver was identified as a 43-year-old resident of St Julians

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was revealed that his injuries are of a serious nature.