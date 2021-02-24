Case Closed? Police Chief Declares That All Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Suspects Have Been Caught

Police believe all the masterminds and executors of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are now under arrest.

“With the evidence we currently have, we believe we have the executors and masterminds in our hands,” police commissioner Angelo Gafa told a press conference following the arrests of brothers Adrian and Robert Agius and Jamie Vella.

Meanwhile, a task force set up following the journalist’s assassination will remain active to continue investigating crimes linked to the murder. This task force is composed of police officers, Europol officials, and MSS officials.

Gafa confirmed that two of the three will be charged over the murder of Caruana Galizia, while all three will be charged with the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

He also confirmed that police seized two vehicles from the suspects, one of which contained over €50,000 in cash and another which contained 350g of heroin. Two sachets of cocaine were also found.

A search of their residences yielded a further €20,000, a cash-counting machine, 25 mobile phones, two laptops, other electronic devices, firearms, and documents.