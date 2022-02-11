Exclusive: Joseph Muscat In Touch With ‘Basically Everyone’ In Labour And Speaks To Konrad Mizzi ‘Every Week’

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said he is still in touch with practically everyone from the Labour Party and that he speaks to former minister Konrad Mizzi every week.

“I don’t pester them or send them daily messages or so on but I am in touch with basically everyone within the PL,” Muscat revealed in an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta, which will be published over the weekend.

He said that some of his former government team members approach him to pick his brain on particular topics while others have maintained a friendly relationship with him.

Muscat said he speaks to former minister Konrad Mizzi, who was kicked out of the Labour Party in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal, every week.

“I told him that I disagree with him not answering questions at the Public Accounts Committee because I think that the answers he can give are very good from the technical point of view of the NAO report.”

He also confirmed that he speaks to his former chief of staff Keith Schembri every two weeks or so.

As for his successor Robert Abela, Muscat said that while he never volunteers advice to him, the current Prime Minister sometimes directly approaches him to countercheck previous government decisions.