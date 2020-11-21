Here’s The Entire List Of Robert Abela’s New Cabinet Post-Reshuffle
Prime Minister Robert Abela has released all the details of his new Cabinet, following a reshuffle that took place this evening.
Here is a full list below:
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister: Chris Fearne
Minister for Foreign and EU Affairs: Evarist Bartolo
Minister for the Elderly and Active Ageing: Michael Farrugia
Minister for Research, Innovation and the Coordination of the post-COVID-19 Strategy: Owen Bonnici
Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Governance: Jose Herrera
Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister: Carmelo Abela
Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds: Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi
Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects: Ian Borg
Minister for Solidarity, Social Justice, the Family and Children’s Rights: Michael Falzon
Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance: Edward Zammit Lewis
Parliamentary Secretary for Civil Liberties and Reforms: Rosianne Cutajar
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights: Anton Refalo
Minister for Social Accommodation: Roderick Galdes
Minister for Education: Justyne Caruana
Minister for the Economy and Industry: Silvio Schembri
Minister for Inclusion and Quality of Life: Julia Farrugia Portelli
Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Recreation and Voluntary Organisations: Clifton Grima
Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning: Aaron Farrugia
Parliamentary Secretary for Construction: Chris Agius
Minister for Gozo: Clint Camilleri
Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement: Byron Camilleri
Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities: Alex Muscat
Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection: Clayton Bartolo
Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleanliness: Deo Debattista
Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development: Miriam Dalli
Minister for Finance and Employment: Clyde Caruana