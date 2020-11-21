Here’s The Entire List Of Robert Abela’s New Cabinet Post-Reshuffle

د . إAEDSRر . س

Prime Minister Robert Abela has released all the details of his new Cabinet, following a reshuffle that took place this evening.

Here is a full list below:

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister: Chris Fearne

Minister for Foreign and EU Affairs: Evarist Bartolo

Minister for the Elderly and Active Ageing: Michael Farrugia

Minister for Research, Innovation and the Coordination of the post-COVID-19 Strategy: Owen Bonnici

Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Governance: Jose Herrera

Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister: Carmelo Abela

Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds: Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects: Ian Borg

Minister for Solidarity, Social Justice, the Family and Children’s Rights: Michael Falzon

Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance: Edward Zammit Lewis

Parliamentary Secretary for Civil Liberties and Reforms: Rosianne Cutajar

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights: Anton Refalo

Minister for Social Accommodation: Roderick Galdes

Minister for Education: Justyne Caruana

Minister for the Economy and Industry: Silvio Schembri

Minister for Inclusion and Quality of Life: Julia Farrugia Portelli

Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Recreation and Voluntary Organisations: Clifton Grima

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning: Aaron Farrugia

Parliamentary Secretary for Construction: Chris Agius

Minister for Gozo: Clint Camilleri

Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement: Byron Camilleri

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities: Alex Muscat

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection: Clayton Bartolo

Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleanliness: Deo Debattista

Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development: Miriam Dalli

Minister for Finance and Employment: Clyde Caruana

What do you make of this new Cabinet?

