LIVE: Keith Schembri’s Wife Josette To Be Charged With Money Laundering Today 

Josette Schembri Vella, wife of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, will be charged with money laundering this afternoon.

In a statement, police said that a 45-year-old woman from Mellieħa, as well as a company, will be charged in front of magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit at 1:30pm.

They confirmed she will be charged with money laundering, as well as other charges.

Antoine Agius Bonnici and Andrea Zammit from the Attorney General’s Office and inspectors Lianne Bonello and Ian Camilleri are leading the prosecution.