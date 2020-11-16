د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Hits Grim Milestone Of 101 COVID-19 Victims Following Another Three Deaths

Just over eight months since Malta’s first COVID-19 case was announced, the islands have now hit the very grim milestone of triple digit deaths.

The heartbreaking record has just been hit after Malta registered three more deaths, people aged 78, 87 and 79, who passed away earlier today.

Last week was a particularly shocking run for COVID-19 in Malta, with active cases of the virus hitting 2,000 and an average of three deaths being registered every day.

On Friday, Qormi’s 46-year-old mayor became Malta’s youngest COVID-19 death, weeks after his father also reportedly died of the virus.

