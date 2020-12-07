Malta Lays Out COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy As Chris Fearne Says ‘End Of Pandemic In Sight’

Health Minister Chris Fearne has explained how the Maltese government plans to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 in the coming months, stating the end of the pandemic is in sight.

In Parliament today, Fearne confirmed that Malta is set to receive 1.6 million doses of potential vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, the three most advanced vaccine candidates.

If the European Medicines Authority approves them as safe and effective, the first batches of Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive at the start of January and the first batches of Modern vaccine at the start of February. No timeline has been set on the AstraZeneca vaccine but Fearne said the EMA could approve it in February or March.

Healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85 will be the first to receive the vaccine in January. The second batch will include everyone over 80 and all other front-liners and the third batch will include everyone suffering from chronic illnesses, everyone over 70 and school and childcare centre workers.