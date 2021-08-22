Malta Plans To Open ALL Schools This Scholastic Year, Prime Minister Confirms

Sixth forms, university, MCAST and other higher education institutes could be set to start welcoming students back on campus this upcoming scholastic year, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

Interviewed on ONE Radio this morning, Abela said that although the COVID-19 situation could change, the current plan is for all educational institutes to reopen physically following the summer holidays.

“We must follow the pandemic situation day by day but the vaccine has helped a lot,” he said.

“Teachers are fully vaccinated and students have access to the vaccine. Talks are underway between the health and education authorities and we’ll do our utmost to make sure students don’t lose any more of their educational experiences.”

Malta closed all schools earlier this year following a spike in COVID-19 cases. While primary and secondary schools opened their doors a few weeks later, higher education schools remained fully online for the rest of the scholastic year.