Malta To End Restrictions On Private Gatherings On Monday, Standing Weddings To Return In April

Malta will completely remove its COVID-19 restriction limiting private home gatherings to four households as of Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Addressing a press conference today, Fearne said the restriction was “very important” to limit gatherings over Christmas and New Year but can now be removed.

As of Monday, Mater Dei will also extend its visitation hours, with exact times set to be published on the hospital’s website over the weekend. Malta will also recognise vaccine certificates issued by the Maldives and Jordan.

As of 14th February, people with valid vaccine certificates who travel to Malta from dark red countries will have their quarantine period reduced from 14 to 10 days. Travellers with work permits in principle won’t need to quarantine at a hotel but at a fixed residence.

On 21st February, the current plan is for Malta to cut quarantine for primary contacts of positive cases from seven to five days.

On 1st April, if the plan holds, standing weddings will return with a maximum of 300 guests.

Fearne also said that nightclubs could open by May.