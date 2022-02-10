Pope Francis will be making an Apostolic visit to Malta between 2nd and 3rd April 2022. The announcement came during Pontifical Mass on the Solemnity of the Shipwreck of St. Paul in Malta, delivered by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Accepting the invitation of the President, the pope will be gracing the island, visiting Valletta, Rabat, Floriana, and Hal-Far, amongst other locations.

The papal visit has been a long time coming after being first postponed in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then meant to take place in December 2021, but the pandemic delayed proceedings once again.