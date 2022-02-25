Watch: Maltese And Ukrainians United In Anti-War Protest Before Malta’s Russian Embassy
Ukrainians and Maltese alike have gathered together in front of Malta’s Russian Embassy in San Ġwann in protest against the ongoing military invasion to the east of the continent.
This comes after Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine on Thursday, attacking the country from the east and the south while also targeting major cities.
Emphatic scenes emerged, with persons on-site holding candles, anti-Putin placards, and flares aloft, as the company stood together just afront the Embassy’s gates.
Lovin Malta questioned attendees, who were more than keen to make their voices heard:
“Peaceful cities are being bombarded in Ukraine. My relatives and friends are in hiding. There are victims among civilians,” one attendee said.
“We are proud of our soldiers,” she added.
The protest was organised by several entities which included Repubblika, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, SOS Malta, OASI Foundation, PEN Malta, Prisma Malta and Anti-Poverty Forum Malta, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people living in Malta.
During the protest, a letter addressed to Ambassador Andrey Lopukhov was read out to the crowd of demonstrators on Friday.
“Violence, aggression and war separate us from each other, bring hardship and misery, hate and misunderstanding, pain and death.”
“The victims of this affront are ordinary people – innocent children, women and men who are blameless but who are paying for the violence of this invasion with their blood and their lives.”
“This invasion brings to our continent violence and war at a level that we have not witnessed since World War II.”
The protest follows others, with Maltese Ukrainians having gathered together on Thursday before the Triton fountain in Valletta carrying flags and signs, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
