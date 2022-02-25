Watch: Maltese And Ukrainians United In Anti-War Protest Before Malta’s Russian Embassy

Ukrainians and Maltese alike have gathered together in front of Malta’s Russian Embassy in San Ġwann in protest against the ongoing military invasion to the east of the continent.

This comes after Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine on Thursday, attacking the country from the east and the south while also targeting major cities.

Emphatic scenes emerged, with persons on-site holding candles, anti-Putin placards, and flares aloft, as the company stood together just afront the Embassy’s gates.

Lovin Malta questioned attendees, who were more than keen to make their voices heard:

“Peaceful cities are being bombarded in Ukraine. My relatives and friends are in hiding. There are victims among civilians,” one attendee said.

“We are proud of our soldiers,” she added.