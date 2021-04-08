Man Found Dead Inside Public Toilet In Lija, No Early Indication Of Foul Play

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that they were informed at around 6:15am that a man was lying unconscious inside a public toilet. They went on site and found he was dead.

A man was found dead in a public toilet in Vjal it-Transfigurazzjoni, Lija this morning.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and an autopsy will be held on the corpse, but a police spokesperson said there doesn’t appear to be any indication of foul play.

The man hasn’t yet been identified.

Cover photo: Screenshot of video posted by inewsmalta.com

RIP