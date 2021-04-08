د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Found Dead Inside Public Toilet In Lija, No Early Indication Of Foul Play

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A man was found dead in a public toilet in Vjal it-Transfigurazzjoni, Lija this morning. 

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that they were informed at around 6:15am that a man was lying unconscious inside a public toilet. They went on site and found he was dead.

 

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and an autopsy will be held on the corpse, but a police spokesperson said there doesn’t appear to be any indication of foul play.

The man hasn’t yet been identified.

Cover photo: Screenshot of video posted by inewsmalta.com 

RIP 

READ NEXT: BREAKING: Malta To Open Schools On Monday, Non-Essential Shops Will Reopen On 26th April

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All