Manuel Delia Confirms He Is Leaving Malta As He Is Fearing For His Life Following Multiple Threats

Manuel Delia, local activist, and blogger has just announced that he will be leaving Malta, after receiving threats from individuals accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

This was revealed in an interview with an Italian organisation that advocates for freedom of expression, Articolo 21.

“I fear that the idea of an imminent election might lead someone to act on their own initiative and hurt me or my family, deeming it an act of heroism,” he told Articolo 21.

The interview was published earlier this evening, where Delia confirmed that the European Center for Press and Media Freedom was offering him a “safe stay” abroad until things are safer for him.

“It’s been piling up for some time. I made arrangements after Yorgen Fenech openly called for a criminal investigation into my reporting that same week that I was being impersonated and made to look like I was writing in Fenech’s interest,” Delia told Times of Malta.

“That happened days after I learned he was planning to sue me in the UK for a sum that even he thought was absurd. Add to that threatening anonymous calls on a near-nightly basis. I want to continue doing my job, but I also have to make sure my family is safe. I have the responsibility to take proportionate precautions. I’m going to work remotely for a while until things are a bit better,” he continued to explain.

This comes after Delia was being impersonated through fake emails sent on his behalf back in August, raising concerns.

The blogger has also been threatened by individuals outside and inside Malta’s prison, and he expressed how the state of impunity in Malta scares him.

What do you make of this?