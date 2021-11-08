BREAKING: Mark Camilleri Publishes Yorgen Fenech Chat With Keith Schembri About Lawyers One Day Before Murder Arrest

Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri has just published what he claims is a WhatsApp exchange between Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri on 19th November 2019, one day before Fenech’s arrest over the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“This is the chat log between Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech just before Yorgen tried to flee the country,” Camilleri said in a blogpost.

In the leaked exchange, Fenech tells Schembri not to “leave him alone” and to “give him support”. The then OPM chief of staff responds by telling Fenech to “be aggressive and fight” and sending him a MaltaToday article about middleman Melvin Theuma’s arrest.

Fenech then asks Schembri if it’s better if he leaves, and Schembri coyly responds “either one or the other”.

“What will I say with the other one? Isn’t it better if I have some time to take advice?” responds before asking Fenech if “they” are coming today.

“Noooo,” Schembri responds.

The conversation then turns onto Fenech’s legal options, with Schembri asking if he is still considering “Giannella”, ostensibly a reference to criminal lawyer Giannella De Marco.

Schembri says he believes she’s the best option and also namedrop “Tonna Lowell”, ostensibly a reference to criminal lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.

“If not, then I’ll have to go for Franco Debono,” Fenech responds, following it up with a “grrrrrrr”.

Fenech then tells Schembri that if he receives the draft terms of “the pardon, “he’ll look into it and we could get rid of it that way”, a potential reference to the pardon that was granted to Theuma.

The conversation ends with Fenech telling Schembri that two people from The Times are scouting his boat at the Portomaso marina and that he “needs to leave”.

