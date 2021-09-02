Masks Must Be Worn When Standing Events Return Next Week, Chris Fearne Confirms

Health Minister Chris Fearne has given out details on how standing events will return as of 6th September, confirming that all attendees will have to wear masks unless eating or drinking.

Events will be limited to fully vaccinated people and the venue must have a minimum area of 200 square metres, to accommodate one person per two square metres.

Organisers must take down the personal details of all attendees for contact tracing purposes.

All standing events will initially have to be outdoors, with the plan being to extend it to indoor events on 16th September.

On 30th September, the physical distance between people attending seated events of 100 or fewer guests will be reduced from two metres to one metre.

At the end of September, Malta will launch pilot test events with fewer restrictions. All guests must be vaccinated and get tested for COVID-19 a few days after the event.