د . إAEDSRر . س

Matthew Caruana Galizia Mourns Assassination Of Veteran Greek Journalist

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Matthew Caruana Galizia has put out a statement mourning the loss of Greek veteran police journalist George Karaivaz, who was gunned down in Athens as he was exiting his car.

The founder and owner of bloko.gr, Karaivaz was most known for his work in being a police reporter.

According to initial reports, he was killed after being hit by at least six bullets at 3pm local time outside of his house in southern Athens.

A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend those responsible for the assassination.

Karaivaz’s death is just one of several journalists in Europe who have been assassinated over the past few years, including Matthew’s mother, Daphne Caruana Galizia, and Ján Kuciak.

Share this with your friends

READ NEXT: WATCH: Starting With A Family, This Is How Victory Kitchen Feeds Thousands Of People In Malta

An avid lover of food, music, film and gaming with a staunch belief in a greener future.

You may also love

View All