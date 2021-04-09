Matthew Caruana Galizia Mourns Assassination Of Veteran Greek Journalist

The founder and owner of bloko.gr , Karaivaz was most known for his work in being a police reporter.

Matthew Caruana Galizia has put out a statement mourning the loss of Greek veteran police journalist George Karaivaz, who was gunned down in Athens as he was exiting his car.

Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz murdered in broad daylight in Athens, shot at least six times with a silenced gun as he was getting out of his car. https://t.co/pkLhsxp6b1 https://t.co/574fzPP5cw

According to initial reports, he was killed after being hit by at least six bullets at 3pm local time outside of his house in southern Athens.

A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend those responsible for the assassination.

Karaivaz’s death is just one of several journalists in Europe who have been assassinated over the past few years, including Matthew’s mother, Daphne Caruana Galizia, and Ján Kuciak.

