Mellieħa Murder Victim Identified As Bus Driver Marcelino Saraza

The man who was found murdered in a Mellieħa apartment early this morning has been identified as Marcelino Montalban Saraza, who worked as a bus driver.

The 44-year-old Filipino national was found dead with stab wounds in his neck and chest in an apartment in Triq il-Fortizza, Mellieħa at around 4am.

According to a police report, a 44-year-old Filipino woman called in late last night, indicating that she needed help in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa. Police went on site and she told them that she got in an argument with a man and sustained some injuries.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries and then to police headquarters for further investigation.

At around 4am, the woman revealed the whereabouts of the argument and said a knife was used. Police arrived at the apartment where they found a man lying face down in the kitchen and covered in a sheet.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of murder.

TVM reported that the murder victim and the suspect lived in the same Mellieħa apartment,.