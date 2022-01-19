WATCH: Joseph Muscat Blasts Police Raid As ‘Theatrics’ And Suggests Someone ‘Wanted To Pass On A Message’ 

In a Facebook video, Muscat said he was only half-surprised when police knocked on his door this morning because PN MP Jason Azzopardi had hinted on Sunday that there would be developments in the Vitals inquiry and rumour had reached his ears from within the PN that police would search his phone.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has decried as “theatrics” a police raid on his home this morning in connection with a corruption investigation into Vitals Global.

He said the police asked for information in relation to payments he had received from Accutor AG, the Swiss company which had worked with Steward Healthcare, the company which purchased the hospital concession from VGH.

Muscat said he had prepared a file with all the necessary information last November when Times of Malta first reported on the payments.

He also said he had filed a court application to Magistrate Gabriella Vella through his lawyers Pawlu Lia and Charlon Gouder back in November requesting that he testify in front of her. However, the magistrate never got back to him.

“For one reason or another, the path of theatrics was chosen. Maybe someone wanted to send a message that police entered my home.”

“My children were just waking up and getting ready for school. I gave the police my file, they asked for my phone and I gave it with no problem. They also asked for my children’s phones which I saw as a bit excessive.”

“They are 14-year-olds, good luck browsing through their phones. Maybe the police can tell me if they have a boyfriend. I choose to laugh instead of cry but this won’t intimidate me.”

Muscat ended his message by pledging to be more vocal this year.

“My birthday is on Saturday and I’ll start a new page. I spent the past two years staying as silent as possible, but maybe I’ll be more vociferous this year. I will speak out more on the Internet but also face to face when meeting people.”

“Everything I did for the country was done with the best intentions. I’m not perfect but the accusations against me aren’t true and I hope all the proof will come out.”