WATCH: Malta Is Seriously Flooding As Orange Alert Raised Amidst Violent Storm

Malta’s roads are seriously flooding this morning as an orange alert was raised amidst the violent storm currently surrounding the islands. Multiple locations around Malta were badly hit with many roads flooding, especially those within low-lying areas, such as Msida, Burmarrad, Birkirkara, and Marsa. Just a few moments ago, the police issued a warning for citizens to avoid low-lying areas, with many incidents starting to be reported all around.

Numerous individuals are taking to their social media platforms to post photos and videos of the serious flooding that has struck Malta, as many face struggles to make their way from one location to another. Here’s a quick compilation of some of the worst-hit places in Malta today caught on video:

And just when you think you’ve seen it all, there was even a man spotted canoeing in the flooding around Maghtab…

A particular video showing serious flooding in the Msida area is also doing the rounds on social media and has gone viral this morning, but it has been clarified that the video was not shot today.

Malta Public Transport has also issued a statement that due to the severe weather conditions, multiple routes are being affected resulting in a low service level. If you have any photos or videos of today’s flooding, send them over to [email protected] or via our socials And unless you really need to go out today, stay home, and stay safe. Tag someone that needs to see this