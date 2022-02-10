75 Year Old Woman In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car In Santa Venera

A 75-year-old woman from Birkirkara is in danger of dying following a road traffic accident, the police said.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon, at around 17:00, at Triq Misraħ il-Barrieri, Santa Venera.

It was reported that the woman was hit by a car – a Ford Ranger – that was being driven by a man aged 50, from Raħal Ġdid.

The victim of the accident was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was deemed to be in critical condition.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea has taken charge of the case, whilst the police are currently undergoing investigations.

More to follow