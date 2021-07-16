Young Man Dies After Facing Problems While Swimming In A St Paul’s Bay Pool
A 27-year-old English national has died while swimming in a pool in St Paul’s Bay, police have confirmed.
In a statement this morning, police said they were informed at 7:45pm last night that a man had encountered problems while swimming at a pool in Triq it-Trunċiera.
He was administered first-aid and taken to Mater Dei but was unfortunately declared dead a few hours later.
Police are investigating the incident and magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry.
RIP