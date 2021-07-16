د . إAEDSRر . س

Young Man Dies After Facing Problems While Swimming In A St Paul’s Bay Pool 

A 27-year-old English national has died while swimming in a pool in St Paul’s Bay, police have confirmed. 

In a statement this morning, police said they were informed at 7:45pm last night that a man had encountered problems while swimming at a pool in Triq it-Trunċiera.

He was administered first-aid and taken to Mater Dei but was unfortunately declared dead a few hours later.

Police are investigating the incident and magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry.

RIP 

