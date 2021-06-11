 Simon Busuttil’s Beloved Dog Jipsie Dies: ‘She Was A True Angel’

“No words can describe how much love and joy she brought to our family,” Busuttil said. “Ever gentle, ever faithful, she was a true angel. A companion through thick and thin, she was the sunshine that brought a smile to our face and made us better persons.”

Simon Busuttil’s beloved golden retriever Jipsie has died, the former Opposition leader announced this evening.

“She was a member of our family and we will miss her dearly. Farewell and rest in heaven, dear beauty. You will be forever in our hearts.”

Jipsie regularly featured by Busuttil’s side during his tenure as PN leader, once even accompanying him to his office at Dar Ċentrali to mark Pet Day.

RIP Jipsie