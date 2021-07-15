8 Tips To Help You Stay Safe And Vigilant When Meeting Online Hook-Ups In Malta

After a Maltese man opened up about being catfished and beaten in Sliema, one of the island’s leading LGBTIQ+ rights groups has shared advice on what to do if you get into these situations, and how best to avoid them.

“These stories happen more often than we think we know, and yet they go unreported because many times there are issues of shame, not wanting to disclose their sex life, with some probably still in the closet in some spheres of their lives and a lack of trust that action will be taken by the police,” Clayton Mercieca, community manager at Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), told Lovin Malta.

The story of a gay Maltese man who was flirting with someone on dating app Grindr only to end up with injuries to his face has shed a spotlight on unseen homophobic attacks on the island. While there are a number of protections for the LGBTIQ community on the island, sometimes they aren’t enough.

“We urge anyone using dating apps to be extra vigilant when meeting others,” ARC advised while sharing the advice.

Here are some tips to make dating over apps safer according to ARC: