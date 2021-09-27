8km To Go! Victory Kitchen’s Swimmers In High Spirits As They Approach Annual Charity Swim End

Victory Kitchen chef Rafel Sammut and close friend Andrew Arrigo are currently swimming continuously around Gozo and are approaching the last 8km in their annual charity swim. First setting off at 3am this morning, they have since completed 27km out of a total of 35km after beginning their swim in Ħondoq Ir-Rummien. Arrigo posted a short but energetic message with just 8km to go, saying: Around 8k left! Let’s go! Keep pushing.”

This project is aimed at raising funds for the Victory Kitchen, together with Happy Initiative, which was established with the aim of delivering free hot meals to families that were affected severely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its release, the Kitchen has aided over 18,954 families by donating 96,424 hot meals, and its mission has extended beyond families impacted by the pandemic. Indeed, it intends to prepare 120,000 meals over the next 12 months. The charity swim is being carried out under the constant guidance and support from world record-breaking Maltese swimmer Neil Agius, with live videos and updates uploaded to Sammut’s Facebook page.