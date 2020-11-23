‘A Man Of Many Layers’: Tributes Pour In For Beloved Maltese Artist Ed Schembri

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in to mark the passing of Maltese artist Ed Schembri.

His sudden death has left the Maltese artistic community shocked and saddened at the loss of a “free spirit” who contributed much to the growth of local free-thinkers.

“He was a gentleman, a man of many layers, a man who always had time to listen and a man who put a smile on my face every time we would meet. The world has lost a great man who I am sure will live on both in memory and through the countless works of art he put so much passion into creating,” said one tribute.

“I will cherish forever your friendship, your character and your impressive artistic talent,’ said another.