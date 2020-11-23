د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘A Man Of Many Layers’: Tributes Pour In For Beloved Maltese Artist Ed Schembri

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in to mark the passing of Maltese artist Ed Schembri.

His sudden death has left the Maltese artistic community shocked and saddened at the loss of a “free spirit” who contributed much to the growth of local free-thinkers.

“He was a gentleman, a man of many layers, a man who always had time to listen and a man who put a smile on my face every time we would meet. The world has lost a great man who I am sure will live on both in memory and through the countless works of art he put so much passion into creating,” said one tribute.

“I will cherish forever your friendship, your character and your impressive artistic talent,’ said another. 

PN MP David Thake said he couldn’t believe the news and sent condolences to the Schembri family. 

ALS Activist Bjorn Formosa said he was “utterly shocked” by the death.

His donations towards children in Ethiopia were also noted on his passing. 

“Rest in peace, my one in a million.”

RIP Ed

READ NEXT: No Transport Has Left One Man Showing Severe COVID-19 Symptoms Waiting Days To Get Tested

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK