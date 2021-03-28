A Year After Getting Run Over, This Maltese Woman Turned Her Sorrows Into A Business Of Indulgent Bakes

Everyone has got their own surreal stories connected to 2020. For one Maltese woman, she’s had to learn to walk again after a hit-and-run accident and, as the pandemic added another layer of intensity, find silver linings in decadent, home-made bakes.

Charlotte Hamberger’s life was turned upside down in January 2020, when she was caught in a shocking hit-and-run that left her with serious leg injuries.

“I was out on a night out with some friends in St. Julians. I was just talking to a friend and all of a sudden my left leg was underneath a car,” the 23-year-old told Lovin Malta.

She fell to the ground in shock and a second later, her right leg was under the car’s back tire.

“I was in complete shock and I can’t remember much after that. I was coming in and out of consciousness. All I remember is being surrounded by my friends who told me I’d be ok.”

Hamberger broke several bones in both legs and was wheel-chair bound for months.