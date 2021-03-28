A Year After Getting Run Over, This Maltese Woman Turned Her Sorrows Into A Business Of Indulgent Bakes
Everyone has got their own surreal stories connected to 2020. For one Maltese woman, she’s had to learn to walk again after a hit-and-run accident and, as the pandemic added another layer of intensity, find silver linings in decadent, home-made bakes.
Charlotte Hamberger’s life was turned upside down in January 2020, when she was caught in a shocking hit-and-run that left her with serious leg injuries.
“I was out on a night out with some friends in St. Julians. I was just talking to a friend and all of a sudden my left leg was underneath a car,” the 23-year-old told Lovin Malta.
She fell to the ground in shock and a second later, her right leg was under the car’s back tire.
“I was in complete shock and I can’t remember much after that. I was coming in and out of consciousness. All I remember is being surrounded by my friends who told me I’d be ok.”
Hamberger broke several bones in both legs and was wheel-chair bound for months.
But just as she learnt to walk again, COVID-19 struck and Malta was in lockdown. Amid idle boredom and a slow recovery, she found solace in perfecting the ultimate comfort food: brownies.
“It was an anxious, idle moment of my life. One day, I decided to bake brownies and post them on a blog I made called charlies.eats.”
They were an instant hit.
“I pushed through my anxiety and just started posting more and slowly slowly, I started getting requests for orders,” she said.
“I got tons of messages for my recipe. So I thought, what if I sold my brownies? Would people really be interested in that? I asked my followers, and it turns out they were.”
And thus, charlies.eats transformed from a food blog into a home-grown business for all things sweet.
A year on since the accident, Hamberger dedicates most of her time in the kitchen: rolling out her best-seller chocolate brownies and a whole line of creations: classic cookies, pull-apart cinnamon rolls, over-the-top doughnuts and bespoke cakes. It’s a one-woman baking fiasco.
Besides a source of income, her passion for sweet treats has helped her get out of the rut she found herself in.
“Honestly, it made the days when I felt like falling apart and giving up just a bit better. It made me want to continue working on getting better and stop feeling sorry for myself. It’s like, these things happen, it’s a part of my life but I won’t let it define me.,” she added.
“It’s made me get out of the comfort of my room and find new experiences even in the worst of times.”
