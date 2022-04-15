‘I Wouldn’t Have Changed The Experience For The World’: Actress Unable To Play Lead In Maltese Play After ‘Outgrowing’ Her Role
Imagine being cast to play the lead in a play that was postponed. Now imagine being unable to fulfil that dream two years after “growing too tall” for the role.
This thought became an unfortunate reality for Malta’s Got Talent semi-finalist Claudia Santamaria, who was all set to play a child version of Matilda in Matilda: The Musical this April.
She was given the role two years ago. But COVID-19 hit the country, swiftly shutting down most arts-related projects.
Claudia’s time to shine came two years later. The only problem was that she outgrew her role, literally.
“This has been an extremely tough experience for me, because two years ago when it all began, I was going to be playing the lead role of Matilda,” she said on Instagram.
“It was very hard for me to accept the fact that I wasn’t going to be able to play the main character just because I had grown too tall, since it has been my dream role since I was younger.”
“I wouldn’t have changed this experience for the world.”
There was a silver lining. Claudia was still able to keep a place on the cast by occupying a more ‘minor role’ within the play.
And while the news was received with a little disappointment, Claudia was able to see the silver lining.
“Despite all the tears that have been shed, this has been an opportunity for me not only to improve my acting, singing, and dancing but also to become more mature as a person.”
The unfortunate incident spurred a few words from co-star Thomas Camilleri, who will be playing the role of Mrs Trunchbull in the same production.
“This absolute star is the embodiment of the joy of theatre despite the hardships that came with it,” Camilleri wrote on Instagram. “Two years ago she was cast as one of our four Matilda’s but COVID-19 robbed her of that chance,” he said.
“Having grown too tall to play the role, she’s playing a smaller part but is still the life and soul of the cast – bridging the gap between the kids and the adults and showing us all what a true professional looks like.”
Matilda: The Musical is an internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning musical adapted from the children’s novel by Roald Dahl, and will debut this weekend in Malta.
The story is all about an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
Claudia’s role in the play couldn’t have been more apt after she won the hearts of many in her stellar performances in Malta’s Got Talent.
While one can’t help but feel for what could be a missed opportunity, the future is still bright for young Claudia, whose talent on stage needs no introduction.
