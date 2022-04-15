‘I Wouldn’t Have Changed The Experience For The World’: Actress Unable To Play Lead In Maltese Play After ‘Outgrowing’ Her Role

Imagine being cast to play the lead in a play that was postponed. Now imagine being unable to fulfil that dream two years after “growing too tall” for the role.

This thought became an unfortunate reality for Malta’s Got Talent semi-finalist Claudia Santamaria, who was all set to play a child version of Matilda in Matilda: The Musical this April.

She was given the role two years ago. But COVID-19 hit the country, swiftly shutting down most arts-related projects.

Claudia’s time to shine came two years later. The only problem was that she outgrew her role, literally.

“This has been an extremely tough experience for me, because two years ago when it all began, I was going to be playing the lead role of Matilda,” she said on Instagram.

“It was very hard for me to accept the fact that I wasn’t going to be able to play the main character just because I had grown too tall, since it has been my dream role since I was younger.”

“I wouldn’t have changed this experience for the world.”